Kairo: 30 Days of Hope

There are about 800 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is highlighting one child who needs a home every day in November during 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2024 marks the eighth year 10 News is doing this series.

Kairo, who goes by Kai, is a teen in foster care looking forward to finding his forever family to give him to a fresh start.

“A family is a family. You can’t really describe a family. Families get in fights, families get happy and sometimes there’s that perfect family. I hope for trust,” he said.

The 15-year-old is described as funny, respectful and kind.

“With a family I would like to go fishing, camping, maybe go to a basketball game or football games or even just chill at a house. All I’m asking for is just trust in you, to believe in me, and I will believe in you,” said Kairo.

He loves listening to music and is learning to play the saxophone.

“Oboe is one of my favorite instruments. It sounds so gorgeous. It’s taller than me, it’s taller than the average human. I want to learn oboe but it’s a little hard,” he said.

He enjoys dogs, taking walks in nature and working out. Kairo loves basketball, golf, fishing, and the fast pace of soccer.

When he grows up he wants to be a therapist so he can help people and support children in foster care.

Kai is looking for a family who will show him love and support and give him a strong foundation from which to grow. Could you be the family who will believe in Kai and give him hope for a better future?

Ready to take the next step?

