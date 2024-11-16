JoRyan: 30 Days of Hope

There are about 800 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is highlighting one child who needs a home every day in November during 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2024 marks the eighth year 10 News is doing this series.

Many of the kids who can be adopted in Virginia are teens.

JoRyan has a great sense of humor, loves Legos and games. The 17-year-old outgoing and loves any games that involve strategy.

“I like to do football, basketball, dodgeball. I like to eat. I play games like Fortnite, Call of Duty, Minecraft, card games, like Phase 10, Uno, Monopoly,” said JoRyan, but Monopoly is his favorite.

He would love to stay busy with a family.

“Playing around with my family, watching TV with my family, sleeping together around a campfire in a tent. watching scary movies. Eating food together like popcorn, pizza, ice cream,” he said.

His favorite subjects in school are math and recess.

“Family means to me when you’re nice to me, respectful to me, keep me safe and keep me happy,” said JoRyan.

We featured him during 30 Days of Hope twice before, and he’s still looking for a family.

“I feel like I belong in a foster home, but I’m going to get adopted with a good family,” he said.

He has a special love for sweets, ice cream, coffee, and a wide variety of junk food.

JoRyan loves to play video games and wants to be a professional video gamer or content creator when he grows up.

Ready to take the next step?

