Fire in Danville leaves two homes damaged

DANVILLE, Va. – A fire in Danville left two homes damaged and one resident displaced early morning on Sunday, Danville Fire Department said.

DFD responded to reports of a fire on Brentwood Drive around 1:46 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the majority of the fire was on a carport, which included a vehicle and a laundry room. The fire had also spread to the home of the carport, as well as the neighbor’s home. Sixteen firefighters, one police officer, and four Danville Life Saving Crew members on scene, and managed to contain and extinguish the fire. The Police Department controlled traffic and performed scene security.

The Danville Life Saving Crew provided firefighter rehabilitation and recovery, and also provided the displaced resident with an area to stay.

Pittsylvania County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.