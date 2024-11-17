One displaced after house fire in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A fire occurred at a home early on Sunday morning that left one Lynchburg resident displaced, Lynchburg Fire Department said.

LFD said around 5 a.m. they were alerted of a structure fire at a home on the 2000 block of Campbell Avenue. Upon arrival, they found fire coming from the roof in the back of the home. The sole resident had already gotten out of the home safely.

Authorities said firefighters spent about half an hour getting the fire under control, and were still on site as of 8:30 a.m. to extinguish any hot spots.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still being investigated. The Red Cross is helping the homeowner find a temporary shelter. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.