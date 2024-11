Roanoke Fire-EMS crews respond to fire in the 1000 block of Jamison Ave SE.

ROANOKE, Va. – One person was taken to the hospital following a fire in Southeast Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Crews were called to the 1000 block of Jamison Ave Southeast at about 7:39 a.m. and arrived to find smoke coming from the second floor.

Firefighters began quickly working to extinguish the fire and the incident was marked under control by 8 a.m, the fire department said.

The cause is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.