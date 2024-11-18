Maddie: 30 Days of Hope

There are about 800 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is highlighting one child who needs a home every day in November during 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2024 marks the eighth year 10 News is doing this series.

15-year-old Maddie wants to find a family who will love her and stick by her.

“I would do good with any type of family that wants me. I want them to love me for for who I am and bear with me because I am a little funny and I can do things differently than other kids. But I feel like if I had the right set of family then I would do good,” said Maddie.

She is very social and enjoys being with friends

“My friends would describe me as supportive, kind, nourishing and very caring,” Maddie said. “I like petting animals and stuff, I like to be on my phone, doing tick tocks. I like to dance, sing, listen to music, go to sleep, eat.”

Maddie is definitely honest too and likes a variety of music including Sarah Larson, Sabrina Carpenter, K-pop, and country.

“I would like to learn how to dance because I don’t really have a lot of rhythm and I would like to sing because when I sing people say I sound like a dying cat, so I don’t know,” said Maddie.

Her favorite foods are pizza, ice cream, and tacos.

If Maddie could have any wish, “The first one would be get a family who loves me. I want y’all to know whoever is watching this that I am very kind, I can be very funny at times.”

Maddie needs people in her life who will support her through these teen years and beyond; showing her the necessary skills she needs as she grows.

