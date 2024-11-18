RAM House Gears Up to Serve Hundreds This Thanksgiving, Offering More Than Just a Meal

ROANOKE, Va. – As Thanksgiving approaches, many will gather with family and friends to celebrate. But for some, the holiday season can be a difficult time. Local organizations, like the RAM House, are continuing to step up to provide more than just meals—they’re offering a place for people to connect, find support, and feel a sense of belonging.

The RAM House, a local shelter that serves families and individuals in need, is preparing to serve hundreds of people this Thanksgiving.

Executive Director Melissa Woodson explains that the holiday season can be particularly challenging for those struggling to make ends meet.

“Well, it’s really sad at Thanksgiving,” Woodson said. “I think a lot of our clients tend to get down because they are away from their families or they don’t have anyone, so that gets tough.”

While the RAM House sees a steady flow of food donations during the holiday season, Woodson emphasizes that what is truly needed are kitchen supplies and volunteers, especially those willing to give their time year-round.

“Volunteer needs aren’t just at Thanksgiving; volunteer needs are all year long. We tend to have a lot of elderly volunteers, and I’m always hoping that some younger folks will want to come even once a month or maybe once every 6 months to help us out,” Woodson said.

The RAM House has been serving the community and providing meals and support to those facing difficult circumstances.

One client, April Ragan, has been coming to the shelter for the past two years and says that the food is not only plentiful, but the people are welcoming.

“The food is great, and you can expect to be full,” Ragan said. “Because I feel welcome here, and everybody is good to me.”

As Thanksgiving approaches, Woodson reminds the community that the holidays are about more than just food—they’re about family and connection.

“Christmas and Thanksgiving are very special days around here because that’s the days that people emotionally need family the most,” she said.

Anyone in need is welcome to join the RAM House for a traditional Thanksgiving meal on the holiday from 12 to 1 p.m. The meal can be enjoyed at the shelter or taken to go.

For more information about how to volunteer or donate, visit the RAM House website.