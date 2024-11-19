Fire at Danville home determined as intentional by Danville Fire Department

DANVILLE, Va. – There was a fire at a home in Danville that was deemed to have been caused intentionally, Danville Police Department said.

Danville Fire Department said they responded to a fire at a home on Piney Forest Road, but they did not state when it occurred. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear side of the home. They then removed a victim in the home from one of the windows.

Recommended Videos

DPD said no injuries were reported. The Fire Marshall’s Office also determined the cause of the fire was intentional. No names have been released, but they stated that charges are pending.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.