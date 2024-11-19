Missing Franklin County girl located safely in another county

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

The sheriff’s office said she has been located safely in another county.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a 10-year-old girl who was last seen Monday at about 1 p.m. leaving her home with her custodial grandfather on security footage.

They were both last seen driving a black 2013 Nissan Sentra with a Virginia handicap license plate 4639DN. Family members said he checked her out of school early, but the two never returned home that night. Authorities don’t believe they took any clothes or medications from the home and no one has been able to get in touch with them.

The sheriff’s office said it is deeply concerned for her well-being and is urgently seeking assistance in locating her and her grandfather.