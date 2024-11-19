Leyem: 30 Days of Hope

There are about 800 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is highlighting one child who needs a home every day in November during 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2024 marks the eighth year 10 News is doing this series.

Leyem is an outgoing 13-year-old who enjoys fast cars, video games with cars and riding his bike and scooter outside.

Additionally, Leyem loves to be helpful and having a job he can complete around the house – a kiddo who enjoys chores.

“If I was to go back in time, I’d probably travel to the dinosaur age because I’d be able to see dinosaurs. I’m scared, but you know it’s cool. Can I go back now?” said Leyem.

He would like to learn how to cook.

“I love vehicles. I’m passionate and clothes, shoes, sports,” he said. “When I’m inside, I like to just chill, watch TV, maybe spend time with family, spend time with my pets.”

Leyem loves to laugh. He also wants to be part of a forever family.

“A grown-up is supposed to take care of you, help you. You have to be trustworthy, honest, loyal, respectful, just be there for you,” said Leyem.

Leyem does well in school and his favorite subjects are math, history, and social sciences. He is very creative and has showcased his talent by designing his own racetrack on poster board and hand-sewing a variety of miniature pillows.

He is searching for a family who “will just be there” for him. Could you be the family that will help Leyem thrive by showing him trust and stability?

Ready to take the next step?

Frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption in Virginia can be found here.

If you have questions about foster care/adoption or are interested in starting the process, contact VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

To see all the 30 Days of Hope stories and children we are featuring, visit us here.

You can see more about Leyem here. I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.