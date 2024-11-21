Blacksburg High School fundraiser provides over 600 meals for Thanksgiving

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Every year Blacksburg High School holds its annual Thanksgiving basket fundraiser to give families Thanksgiving dinners who need it most.

“Today is our delivery day,” said Adhana Costa, senior at Blacksburg. “So, we are going to be delivering all of the boxes we’ve made in the past week out to the local families.”

Blacksburg High School students have raised thousands of dollars for Thanksgiving dinners throughout the NRV.

“We have raised over $4,000 through our fundraisers and then over $10,000 from the homecoming dance,” said Katharine Davis, teacher at Blacksburg High School.

Inside each Thanksgiving basket is everything someone would need for a Thanksgiving meal.

“Each has flour, sugar, two boxes of corn muffins mix, pie crust mix, rice, stuffing,” Costa said.

Now, with Thanksgiving just around the corner, students are stacking the boxes high and loading up over 600 dinners to be sent out to families across the county.

I talked to some of the students involved with the fundraiser and they say this is about helping the community

“It’s really rewarding to see the boxes actually going out to people and it’s great when the people themselves come pick them up because we can see who we’re helping,” Costa said.

“Basically, just to make sure everyone is having a happy Thanksgiving,” said Ray Gaskill, a freshman. “Everyone deserves a happy Thanksgiving.”

Their teacher said year in, and year out their students deliver on helping as many folks as possible.

“Every single one of them says the Thanksgiving Basket project is one of the most impactful things that they did at their BHS career,” Davis said.

They said it’s special to see this many people wanting to be involved in giving back to the community.

If you would like to help donate for next year’s Thanksgiving baskets, you can here and here.