Kyler: 30 Days of Hope

There are about 800 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is highlighting one child who needs a home every day in November during 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2024 marks the eighth year 10 News is doing this series.

Recommended Videos

A kid who loves trucks, monster trucks, coloring, and the color red.

7-year-old Kyler is most known for always having a positive mindset

He likes recess and going to the gym in school, “I like to play kickball and play baseball.”

His support team says Kyler is very athletic, “You’ll find him outside, kicking a ball, throwing a ball with whoever he can find around him. He loves board games. He’ll sit down and play a board game for hours at a time. He really loves Uno, Monopoly and The Game of Life. He likes to be the one in charge of the games.”

His favorite superhero is Sonic because he can run fast and his favorite dessert is strawberry ice cream.

Kyler jokes that he would put ketchup on his ice cream.

He is loving and kind. His smile is contagious and will melt your heart.

“Kyler is Goofy. He loves to be funny, he loves to make other people laugh. He loves to laugh himself. He is always joking around but he knows when to be serious,” said one of his support team members.

Although he had a rough start to life, he is a sweet kid that deserves a loving family of his own.

He would love to have older children to look up to in a family. Kyler is upfront and straight to the point. He will always tell you what is on his mind. Kyler would thrive in a home with support and the right resources.

Ready to take the next step?

Frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption in Virginia can be found here.

If you have questions about foster care/adoption or are interested in starting the process, contact VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

To see all the 30 Days of Hope stories and children we are featuring, visit us here.

You can see more about Kyler here. I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.