Mayoral candidate David Bowers requests recount in Roanoke City Mayoral Election

ROANOKE, Va. – Mayoral Candidate David Bowers has requested a recount in the 2024 Roanoke City Mayoral Election.

The Republican candidate said in an interview with 10 News Thursday:

“There are just too many inconsistencies and irregularities with regards to the mayor’s race here in Roanoke, questions abound, questions.. people ask me all the time, so I think there’s a lot of suspicion and distrust about our electoral process here in Roanoke.” David Bowers

The Virginia Department of Elections reported their final count with all provisional ballots for the race and Joe Cobb led with 15,221 votes while Bowers sat at 15,162 votes.

With 59 votes separating the two candidates the certified vote totals for the race fell within the one-half of one percent margin permissible by Virginia Code for a locality-funded recount.

“Any candidate wishing to initiate a recount must file in the Roanoke City Circuit Court within 10 days. The Registrar’s Office is prepared to support this process if a recount is requested and granted,” The Office of Voter Registration and Elections said on Nov. 13.

Bowers filed the petition in Roanoke Circuit Court Thursday, 8 days after the Roanoke City Electoral Board certified the results.

Joe Cobb said in a statement Thursday: