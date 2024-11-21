Roanoke Police introduce bike patrols to boost downtown safety, community ties

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police Officers Dustin Moricle and Michael Ruiz are the new faces of safety in Downtown Roanoke, serving as the city’s new Downtown Resource Officers.

Patrolling primarily on bicycles, the officers aim to foster stronger community ties.

“A big thing for us is people are like, ‘Oh, I can actually talk to you. I can have a conversation with you,’” said Officer Dustin Moricle about his positive interactions with the community.

The new police unit was created in response to safety concerns raised by local residents and businesses. Officers say their primary focus is addressing issues like trespassing, loitering, disorderly conduct, and alcohol violations, challenges often linked to the area’s unsheltered population.

“A lot of the frequent visitors for downtown are the unsheltered, who come from the Rescue Mission and just walk across the street to downtown to enjoy all the amenities we have. And who could blame them? Downtown Roanoke is gorgeous,” said Ruiz.

Hotspots like Century Plaza and the farmer’s market tables have been areas of concern, Ruiz added.

“Our initial focus was that area because it was negatively impacting the businesses there on Market Street,” he said.

The officers started by educating the community on the laws, what is enforceable and what is not.

“They have so far respected us. And for the most part, that has gotten us further,” said Moricle about the importance of educating both citizens and the business community.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

He emphasized the importance of distinguishing between legal and illegal behavior, adding, “It may make you uncomfortable, but they’re not breaking the law.”

Beyond enforcement, the officers work to connect unsheltered individuals with resources, including utilizing partnerships with Blue Ridge Behavioral Health for mental health crises.

“A lot of it has to do with just people needing help and not knowing where to get it,” Ruiz noted.

The officers are also educating business owners on crime prevention strategies, such as installing security cameras and the Trespass Bar Program, which allows police to charge repeat offenders with trespassing for the businesses that sign up to be part of the program.

When asked about the unit’s impact on overall safety in the Star City and how community policing has impacted community relations, Moricle reflected, “It doesn’t matter what the crime is. The smallest to the biggest, it still, it all can make a difference.”

Looking ahead, the officers tell 10 News they plan to maintain their positive momentum by staying visible downtown and continuing to build relationships with the community.