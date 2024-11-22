Former acting Director of Lynchburg Community Corrections indicted by Federal Grand Jury

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Federal Grand Jury has indicted the former acting Director of Lynchburg Community Corrections and one of the men she was supervising.

Jennifer Peters and Brendon Webber are being accused of conspiring to illegally access protected information to aid further criminal activity.

10 News will take you through a timeline as laid out by the indictment.

Peters had worked for the Lynchburg Community Corrections and Pretrial Services since 2007.

The indictment alleges that sometime in 2022 Webber and Peters began a romantic relationship. This was while Webber was on probation and supervised by LCCPS. Peters allegedly did not report this to her employer.

in 2023 Peters became the acting Director of the LCCPS, the most senior role in the office.

Then around 2023 Webber allegedly used Peter’s access to the Lynchburg Police Department’s Record Management System to review private law enforcement material related to himself and his associates.

Around this time, Peters also allegedly made entries into Webber’s official case file indicating that he had completed certain probation milestones.

On Nov. 29, 2023, police found Webber with suspected methamphetamine and a handgun, he was eventually arrested on a state firearm charge.

Following that incident, Peters allegedly helped Webber flee Virginia.

The indictments were handed down Wednesday and there are no details yet on any arraignment.