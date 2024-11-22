Mill Mountain Star Celebrates 75 Years as Roanoke's Iconic Landmark This Weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – This weekend marks a milestone for one of Roanoke’s most iconic landmarks, the Mill Mountain Star, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

Hard to believe, but the star has been lighting up the city since 1949, earning Roanoke its nickname, “Star City.”

The 88-foot neon star, which is the world’s largest man-made free-standing illuminated star, was originally meant to be a temporary Christmas decoration. However, over the years, it has become an enduring symbol of the city.

Nelson Harris, a former mayor and local historian, says the star is deeply woven into the fabric of Roanoke. “As soon as you can see the star from the airline window, you know you’re getting close to home,” Harris said.

The star was first lit on the night before Thanksgiving in 1949 by then-Mayor, who proclaimed the city as “the Star City of the South.”

“It’s hard to imagine Roanoke without it,” Harris added. “When it was lit for the first time, on the night before Thanksgiving in 1949, the mayor at that time proclaimed when he lit the star that we are now the Star City of the South.”

What was originally planned to be a seasonal marketing tool for promoting Christmas shopping quickly grew into much more.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Harris explains, “To hype and promote the Christmas shopping season in 1949. So, when the star was erected, it was only meant to be there for just a couple of months and then come down, and the marketing tool the star was intended to would be done. One and done. One season.”

However, the star has remained ever-present, continuing to shine brightly for both the community and visitors alike.

Kathryn Lucas, Director of Public Relations at Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, highlights the star’s significance today: “The star really is a great conversation starter. It’s a great entry point to introduce people to downtown and to the Roanoke area as well.”

This year’s anniversary is particularly poignant as it marks the first time no members of the Kinsey family — who built the star — will be present to celebrate. Roy, Warren, and Bob Kinsey, the original creators, have all passed, but their legacy lives on through the star they built.

Harris shared, “Whenever we’ve had an anniversary of the star, a member of the Kinsey family has always been present. Bob was actually the one to flip the switch in 1949.”

To mark the 75th anniversary, a special celebration will take place this Saturday at 10 a.m. on the star’s observation deck.

For many, the Mill Mountain Star continues to be more than just a landmark; it remains a symbol of Roanoke’s enduring spirit and history.