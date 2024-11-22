Rail expansion work to begin in Christiansburg in 2025

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va – Railroad expansion is coming to the New River Valley, with construction starting as soon as next year.

the project is part of the Virginia Passenger Rail Authorities’ expansion plan across the state of Virginia and brings the historic Cambria station back to Christiansburg for the first time since the nineteen seventies.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“We were able to work with our partners at Norfolk Southern to access what they call the main line to expand service from Roanoke to the New River Valley, as you mentioned we’ll begin construction next year,” said Gerica Goodman, Director of External Affairs and Communications for VPRA.

The Virginia Passenger Rail Authorities’ expansion of services is expected to generate over 33,000 jobs and generate over $6 billion in economic output statewide.

This is according to a new study from the University of Virginia that measured the economic impacts of the $4.7 billion rail expansion coming to Virginia over the next few years. The project is also expected to help ease roadway congestion as more Virginians opt for rail travel.