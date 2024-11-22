Skip to main content
The Band Kansas to perform at the Berglund Center in Roanoke Dec. 6

John Carlin, Anchor

Tags: Berglund Center, Roanoke, Ronnie Platt, The Band Kansas, Kansas 50th Anniversary

ROANOKE, Va. – The Band Kansas is coming to Roanoke on Dec. 6

The band will be performing at the Berglund Center as part of its 50th Anniversary Tour, and though they have been around a long time lead singer Ronnie Platt told 10 News that the crowds continue to be amazing.

“It has been just absolutely the crazy, fantastic, the crowds. I mean, it’s one sellout show right after another. The crowds have been great. The response has been great. It’s just, it’s crazy. It’s, I mean, getting the job is surreal in itself, but just seeing all these shows and seeing all the people and how they respond, I mean, it’s so gratifying. It’s really been fantastic,” Platt said.

Even though the band knows the music Platt said the band practices every day always trying to refine the show and get the music just right.

He said the show will include all the standards such as Carry on My Wayward Son, Point of Know Return, and Dust in the Wind.

Tickets are still available for the show in Roanoke and you can find them online.

10 News Anchor John Carlin spoke with Ronnie Platt and you can find that interview here.

About the Author
John Carlin headshot

John Carlin co-anchors the 5, 5:30, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on WSLS 10.

