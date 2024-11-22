Two displaced after house fire in Vinton

VINTON, Va. – No injuries were reported, but two have been displaced, after a house fire in Vinton Friday, according to the ROCO Fire and Rescue Department.

At 11:58 a.m. the fire and rescue team responded to the 400 block of 8th Street in the Town of Vinton for the report of a residential structure fire.

Wagon 2 from Vinton could see heavy smoke in the are as they began their response and marked it a working fire, 10 News has learned.

Upon the arrival of Wagon 2, they noted heavy fire coming from the back of the two-story home.

According to officials the fire was brought under control in 35 minutes and there is major damage to the home.

Headlines - 8 p.m.

Two adults have been displaced and officials say the Red Cross will be assisting the displaced individuals. The cause is under investigation and crews are on scene to provide a damage assessment.