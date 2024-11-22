Skip to main content
Two displaced after house fire in Vinton

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

VINTON, Va. – No injuries were reported, but two have been displaced, after a house fire in Vinton Friday, according to the ROCO Fire and Rescue Department.

At 11:58 a.m. the fire and rescue team responded to the 400 block of 8th Street in the Town of Vinton for the report of a residential structure fire.

Wagon 2 from Vinton could see heavy smoke in the are as they began their response and marked it a working fire, 10 News has learned.

Upon the arrival of Wagon 2, they noted heavy fire coming from the back of the two-story home.

According to officials the fire was brought under control in 35 minutes and there is major damage to the home.

Two adults have been displaced and officials say the Red Cross will be assisting the displaced individuals. The cause is under investigation and crews are on scene to provide a damage assessment.

