Violet: 30 Days of Hope

12-year-old Violet has a contagious laugh and loves to sing.

“Violet loves school. She does really well in her routine. She loves sitting next to the window and looking out the window. She does like being around other children but mostly responds well to quiet spaces. She likes sitting next to the TV, listening to the TV, paw patrol is one of her favorites.,” said one of her support team members.

Violet has been handed many barriers to overcome but is resilient and determined.

“While Violet cannot stand, she loves to be taken for walks in her chair. She likes a variety of food. She eats very well, pretty much anything you put in front of her. She loves music. Violet responds very well to music. Her favorite song is hallelujah,” said the team member.

She also likes Queen, Jazz Instruments, Pentatonix, Bee Gees, and Gospel music.

Violet is able to communicate using body language and gestures.

“Violet would do well in a loving, stable family who is willing to show her what belonging really looks like.”

All families will be considered and should be warm, patient, and have the ability to meet Violet’s extensive medical needs.

Violet is seeking a loving, stable family who will support her by making sure she gets the care she requires. Could you be that special family who will show Violet patience and unconditional love?

