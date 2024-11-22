Virginia Tech wins national award for security

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech has one of the leading national security programs in the country and they have won the Department of Defense’s Jack Donnelly Award for excellence in counterintelligence.

This award is given to five institutions out of over 10,000 participants nationwide.

Leaders with the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency and Senator Mark Warner said the work Virginia Tech is doing is paramount to national security.

“In a world where more and more of our adversaries want to try to steal our technology, steal our secrets, for Virginia Tech to get this kind of national recognition it’s great for the institution and as chairman as the intelligence community, I’m really proud,” said Senator Warner.

“They’ve really created a culture around security,” said David Cattler, director of Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency. “Virginia Tech with this international and cross-the-country reach also positioned itself as a leader in this space.”

After the presentation, Senator Warner received a tour of the facility to see some of the work they are doing.