Michael: 30 Days of Hope

There are about 800 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is highlighting one child who needs a home every day in November during 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2024 marks the eighth year 10 News is doing this series.

Michael is described as an overcomer who proudly wears his heart on his sleeve. The teen is outgoing and likes being outside.

“I love the farm life,” said the 15-year-old. “I’ve done it ever since I was four or five years old, driving combines, driving semis, tractor trailers, driving green carts, driving tractors. I’m a country boy, and I just love being out when I’m on the combines and listening to my music.”

He plays guitar and likes playing country music, but he also loves rap music.

“I love NLE Choppa and Lil Yachty. Lil Yachty is the most inspiring rapper you could ever listen to,” said Michael. “An apple a day keeps the doctor away. Mine is one box of mac and cheese keeps Michael happy. I go home, eat a box of mac and cheese every night; that’s my routine.”

Michael is very curious, outgoing, and creative and just wants a home where he feels safe, loved, and accepted.

“Belonging in a family is I have a mom, I have a dad. I’d like to have a parent, and I’d like to be in a household where everybody’s on the same page, everybody knows what’s going on, everybody knows what’s happening and to me, a family is you have kids, you have people you can relate to.”

He is a strong advocate and doesn’t back down from a challenge. He likes playing basketball, building projects and going to church.

We featured him last year, and he’s still looking for a family. Michael describes his ideal family as one that enjoys being outside and doing projects.

He would benefit from a family that is patient with him as he learns to trust them. He would do best in a two-parent home that would foster a safe, loving, and accepting environment. Could you provide this home for Michael?

If you have questions about foster care/adoption or are interested in starting the process, contact VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

