WATCH: Winter weather benefiting the slopes

We may not have gotten a lot of snow here in Roanoke but in West Virginia, the slopes are getting some much-needed coverage.

Snowshoe is getting a much-needed boost from Mother Nature. They’re also taking advantage of the cold temperatures and firing up the snow guns.

It’s not enough to get them up and running by their target opening, which was the day before Thanksgiving, but they’re hoping to get the winter season kicked off next weekend.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“We’re making as much snow as we can and trying to get there but we’re playing a bit of catchup after a mild November,” Shawn Cassell, Snowshoe marketing director, said.

This year Snowshoe is celebrating 50 years as a ski destination. With such a high elevation the resort is usually among the first to open.

Massanutten isn’t far behind, they’re hoping to open in mid December while Wintergreen Resort in nelson County and the Homestead in Hot Springs are aiming for the end of the year.