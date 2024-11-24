Missing woman found dead after kayaking incident in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:

Sadly, Octavia Richardson was found dead in the river following the incident, according to her family.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A woman is missing in Rockbridge County following a kayaking incident, Rockbridge County Emergency Management said.

Sources said Octavia Richardson was last seen around 5 p.m. on Saturday on the James River near Glasgow.

“We just want Octavia to come home. We’re trying to search and keep everybody safe at the same time, so we really appreciate all the people that have came out and helped. We just don’t know where she’s at. and we really want her to come home and we want to find her and we’re praying we can find her alive.” Wanda Asinor, Octavia's Aunt.

If you have any information on this incident or the whereabouts of Ms. Richardson, please contact the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office at 540-463-7328.