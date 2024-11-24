Nadia: 30 Days of Hope

There are about 800 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is highlighting one child who needs a home every day in November during 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2024 marks the eighth year 10 News is doing this series.

A teen who just hit a big growth spurt and is showing independence.

14-year-old Nadia is a sweet girl, looking for her forever home.

“Nadia loves music and she also loves being read too,” said one of her support team members.

Nadia is non-verbal and communicates through smiling, laughing, various sounds, and with simple technology.

“My greatest wish for Nadia would be that she would find a family that appreciates her interactiveness and can engage her in such a way that would continue her growth and her intelligence, her ability to communicate. She might not be able to communicate like us, but she definitely communicates,” said her support worker.

The 14-year-old loves to play in the water and splash around. She likes to play with toys that light up, squishy, and textured.

“She loves giving hugs and she loves being in that family context. She thrives in that environment. Nadia is very engaging. She reads people’s energy very well. She is learning how to use her core tummy muscles and she likes to try and get herself up on the couch and get herself out of her bed.”

She would do well with other kids too.

Though she needs to stay in a routine, she also needs people in her life who will do things with her that she enjoys such as being outside or swinging on a swing.

She responds positively to her younger sister and close family. It is paramount that Nadia maintains her connection to her birth family members. Nadia needs a forever home where she will continue to thrive, grow, and achieve her full potential. A home that will provide love, stability, and an ability to care for her special physical needs.

Frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption in Virginia can be found here.

If you have questions about foster care/adoption or are interested in starting the process, contact VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

