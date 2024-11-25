Skip to main content
Local News

27-year-old arrested after shooting in Campbell County

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Jaylen Easley (Courtesy of Campbell Co. Sheriff's Office) (CCSO 2024)

CAMPBELL CO, Va. – A 27-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured one in Campbell County Sunday.

According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the 700 block of Crowell Lane for an individual who had been shot in the chest. After the Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene the Criminal Investigations Division was notified.

10 News has learned that after an investigation of the incident, the shooting was identified as 27-year-old Jaylen Easley of Lynchburg. Easley was taken into custody and transported to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Rustburg.

Authorities say that warrants were obtained for malicious wounding and Easley is being held with no bond.

The 44-year-old victim is currently at the Lynchburg Emergency Department in stable condition.

