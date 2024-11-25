Bedford County Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving Meals to Families in Need

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The 5th Annual Turkey Box Delivery, launched this morning by the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, aims to ensure that all local families have a meal to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Dozens of bags, filled with all the essentials for a traditional Thanksgiving meal, were distributed to families in need across the county. Each bag is carefully packed with everything from a turkey to pumpkin pie, making it possible for recipients to enjoy a full holiday meal.

Mike Miller, sheriff of Bedford County, emphasized the importance of the initiative, saying, “To make sure every family in our county and in our town of Bedford has Thanksgiving, just like we do. Anywhere from the turkey on the table to the pumpkin pie.”

Miller also shared the emotional impact the delivery has had on some families. “Also, we’ve gotten tears of people that really didn’t expect us to, you know, with families that are struggling. I think we had one that has eight children. It’s hard, it’s hard to be able to feed everybody.”

The need in Bedford County has grown significantly since the program’s inception. Five years ago, the sheriff’s office served about 20 families, now that number is over 30 families receiving support.

“With the way that prices are going in our economy and everything else, people are struggling, and we know that,” Miller said.

Steve Giles, president of the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, added, “This will be a worry that they don’t have to worry about after we deliver today, so we’re excited about it.”

Sam Leopold, a member of the Retired Senior Volunteers Program (RSVP), expressed his hope that the deliveries would alleviate some burdens for families. “They can buy pampers instead of a turkey,” Leopold said.

The families selected for the delivery are specifically chosen by social services and deputies within the sheriff’s department.

Miller noted that the program helps law enforcement connect with the community in a meaningful way. “It fosters our relationship with our community to let them know that every time there’s a knock on the door, either by social services or by the sheriff’s office, it’s not a bad thing. It can actually be a good thing, and we are here to help them,” he said.

All the meals were donated by community members and local tow truck companies.

The sheriff’s office also announced that there are extra meals available for anyone in need. If you or someone you know could use a Thanksgiving meal, please reach out to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.