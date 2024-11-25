Skip to main content
Former 'Puppy Bowl' star faces major injury

Char Morrison, Content Gatherer

ROANOKE, Va – A local pup and his family are looking for some help as he deals with a major injury.

You may recognize Odin from the 2022 Puppy Bowl, which he starred in after being adopted by Carey Frost-Perdue.

Recently, the three-year-old dog was diagnosed with a CCL injury in both his hind legs and needs two major surgeries to get back to his normal self.

Puppy Bowl

The surgery will cost $10,000 and take months of recovery. “I literally just focused everything in my life right now, and my family has as well, on getting him better, getting these surgeries going, getting the recuperation time going, because he is so sweet and so young and so he has so much life,” said Frost Perdue.

Odin is also a registered support animal and helps Frost-Perdue with her depression, PTSD and anxiety.

The family has created a GoFundMe page to help with costs.

