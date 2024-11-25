Noah: 30 Days of Hope

There are about 800 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is highlighting one child who needs a home every day in November during 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2024 marks the eighth year 10 News is doing this series.

Noah is a kind, intelligent teen who leaves a lasting impression. People that know Noah describe him as awesome!

“I’m very caring. I might have just met you but I will still care about you so much. I care so much about my music and stuff and random things. It could be a pair of pants but I just care about them because it’s from somebody,” said the 13-year old.

Noah is also energetic and fun. He likes being outside, doing things like hiking, biking, playing sports and fishing.

“I want to be in the military. I really like where I’m living. I really like America. I like America, I feel like it’s a pretty safe place for me, but I do want to serve in the military either as a marine or a paratrooper, which is basically jumping out of airplanes and landing in places,” said Noah.

He’s an excellent student and loves learning. He likes being active and looks forward to going to things with a family.

“I need a parent, two parents, it doesn’t really matter. But I prefer a mom and a dad. They don’t have to be a rich family, it can just be a normal family. That’s fine,” he said. “I just want something that gets me my needs and gets me through my life.”

He is eager to be involved with a family who is active and busy.

Noah needs a family who cares for him and is fully committed to him. Too many people in his life have disappeared so he craves consistency and assurance that people in his life will be there for him no matter what. Noah would love to be in a family who keeps him involved in all family activities and will make an effort to show interest in his activities as well. Could you be the family to finally show Noah what unconditional love means?

