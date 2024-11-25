Virginia State Parks encourage families to get outside Thanksgiving weekend

This Thanksgiving weekend, Virginia State Parks are encouraging people to ‘opt-out,’ of the shopping and chaos and ‘opt outside’ instead.

Special events will be happening at state parks across the state Thursday through Saturday, including here in our area.

Some of the events include a turkey trot at Smith Mountain Lake, stargazing at Natural Bridge and an owl prowl at Claytor Lake.

“There are some self-guided opportunities, so you can go to a park, pick up a self-guided brochure, and be able to do those activities on your own, but there are several parks that are doing guided activities as well, said Chris Fritze, the park manager at Smith Mountain Lake State Park.

The program also allows anyone with a state parks license plate to enjoy free parking at any of the 43 state parks all weekend long.

A full list of events in our area is below.

LIST OF EVENTS:

Thursday,, Nov. 28

Turkey Trot Race 5k and one mile race at Smith Mountain Lake State Park

9:00 A.M. – Meet at beach pavilion

Cost: $55 for 5k, $25 for 1 Mile

Register here

Friday, Nov. 29

Turtle Time at Fairy Stone State Park

1:00 P.M.-2:00 P.M. at Visitor Center

Meet the park’s ambassador Eastern Box Turtle!

Cost: free, park admission required

More details here

Campfire and Owl Prowl at Claytor Lake State Park

4:30 P.M.-5:30 P.M. at Interpretive Campfire Circle - Campground D

Join rangers for a campfire, owl education and a night hike!

Cost: free, park admission required

More details here

Saturday, Nov. 30

Holiday Market at Fairy Stone State Park

10:00 A.M. - 3:00 P.M. at Fayerdale Hall

Celebrate small business Saturday with a local craft and food market! Most vendors only take cash.

Cost: free, no park admission required

More details here

Fairy Stone Hunt at Fairy Stone State Park

12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. at the visitor center

Learn about the naturally occurring ‘fairy stones’ and go on a hunt to find your own! Attendees will need to drive their own vehicles to hunt.

Cost: free, park admission required

More details here

Fairy Stone Workshop at Fairy Stone State Park

2:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M. at Shelter #4

Learn how to create the perfect ‘fairy stone’ craft!

Cost: free, park admission required

More details here

Fungal Friends at Fairy Stone State Park

3:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M. at Shelter #4

Learn all about mushrooms’ roles in the forest!

Cost: free, park admission required

More details here

Dark Sky Night: Thanksgiving Weekend Stargazing at Natural Bridge State Park

7:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. at Skyline Trailhead parking lot

Take a short hike or wagon ride to a scenic view to look at the stars with park rangers!

Cost: $3 per person or $8 per family, additional $3 per person or $8 per family for wagon

Registration for wagon required

More details here