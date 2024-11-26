Skip to main content
19-year-old arrested after making bomb threat on social media, LPD says

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Nakayla Foster (Courtesy of Blue Ridge Regional Jail) (BRJ 2024)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department said that a 19-year-old has been arrested after making a bomb threat on Instagram.

According to authorities, police responded to an alleged bomb threat at 8:50 a.m. at the J Crew Customer Service and Distribution Center located on Ivy Cres Road.

Upon receiving the report the LPD was able to make contact with the individual who posted the threat.

After a thorough investigation, police arrested 19-year-old Nakayla Foster, who was a part-time employee currently working at the facility, in connection with the incident.

Foster has been charged with the following:

  • Threat of Arson, Explosives and Bombs under the statute for offenders 15 years or older

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department Non-Emergency Number at (434) 847-1602 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at http://p3tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

