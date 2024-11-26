Camille: 30 Days of Hope

There are about 800 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is highlighting one child who needs a home every day in November during 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2024 marks the eighth year 10 News is doing this series.

Camille is confident and learning to be open once she’s comfortable.

“What I hope for in a family is support, love and just have a good connection with whoever that person may be,” said the teen.

Camille’s friends would say the 15-year-old is quiet, kind and generous. She likes to share things with others

“If I could change the world, I would first start by encouraging people to be kind. The world works so much better when people are kind.”

She wants to be graphic designer because she likes designing things.

“I’m good at drawing. I’m also good with helping kids. I always like working with younger kids,” she said.

“My favorite TV show is Never Have I Ever. I really like it because it talks about this girl. Her father died and it talks about how difficult life is for her after her father died and my favorite character is Devi,” said Camille.

She’s interested in 4H and also enjoys singing and music.

“I would describe a family as home. Somewhere you can go when things are getting tough for support and just someone you can love,” said the 15-year-old. “Things that make me happy -- spending time with people I care about and people that care about me.”

Camille is looking for a caring adoptive family to offer the consistency, structure, and nurture to help her thrive.

If you have questions about foster care/adoption or are interested in starting the process, contact VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

