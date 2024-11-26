Shop Williamson Road Weeks: A Celebration of Local Businesses

ROANOKE, Va. – You can explore all Williamson Road offers with its Shop Williamson Road Weeks.

“Shop Williamson Road Weeks is a lot of fun. We usually highlight the restaurants during Restaurant Week, and we thought what better way to highlight our whole road and share everything that road is all about than leading up to Christmas shopping, so we are shopping the entire road,” said Executive Director Valerie Brown with Greater Williamson Area Business Association.

This is the first time the Greater Williamson Area Business Association is hosting Shop Williamson Road Weeks. More than 20 small businesses from restaurants to hair salons are participating, such as Hollywood’s Restaurant, Dillion’s Hot Dogs and RNR Tire Express.

Brown said this is a great way to help out the businesses in this area as they’ve struggled with the economy and the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Sometimes I think we are one of those well-kept secrets, and we don’t want to be a well-kept secret anymore. We want people to come out and enjoy and see what we have to offer. So that the businesses will grow and will thrive and will want to stay here long term,” said Brown.

Rodeo Thrift is another business that is participating in Shop Williamson Road Weeks. It sells donated items from clothes to jewelry.

“I just love that it’s bringing a ton of new customers. People that have never seen Rodeo Thrift before are coming in for the first time excited because of the passport program they are getting their passports stamped and just have that smile on their face leaving and now we have new customers,” said Co-Owner Caroline Dodson with Rodeo Thrift.

If you participate in Shop Williamson Road Weeks, you’ll get a passport that you can get stamped for a chance to win a $500 travel voucher. You can use the travel voucher for any domestic flight out of Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport. There are also other prizes that you can win.