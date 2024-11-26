Suspect in custody after overnight Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A suspect is in custody after an overnight shooting in Lynchburg that sent a man to the hospital, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

It happened at about 12:15 a.m. in the 3300 block of Old Forest Road. Authorities said a man was shot in the arm while leaving an apartment. He was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Recommended Videos

A suspect was arrested soon after, according to Lynchburg Police.

Authorities want to assure the public that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The Lynchburg Police Department is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information related to it is urged to contact Detective Bond at 434-455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at http://p3tips.com, through the P3 app on mobile devices, or by texting CVCS to 738477 to receive a link to the anonymous tip form. Message frequency varies. Message and data rates may apply.