WATCH: Local Medicaid recipients can receive prescriptions for produce

ROANOKE, Va. – Now eligible local Medicaid recipients can receive prescriptions for produce thanks to a new USDA Grant.

Carilion Clinic announced Monday that the Southwest Virginia Collaborative was awarded more than $475,000 from the USDA to support efforts to help people eat more fruits and vegetables.

The collaborative was one of only 1 nationwide projects selected for the money. Over the next three years produce prescriptions will be available to eligible Medicaid patients in Roanoke, Floyd, Franklin County and Radford. The program provides nutrition classes and prescriptions for produce.

“During the nutrition class portion, Feeding SWVA, our local food bank will be providing the fresh produce on-site. The patients will come to their site, we will be able to learn and grow together and they’ll be able to pick out what produce they want to take home from their class,” Rachel Burks, Carilion Clinic Community Health Education Manager, said.

Prescriptions can also be redeemed at Virginia Fresh Match Outlets which include farmers markets and grocery stores.

Talk to your Carilion provider about the program.