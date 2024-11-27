WATCH: Holiday shopping evolving for consumers

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s time for turkey, travel and transactions- lots of them.

Black Friday is approaching, marking the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season.

Consumer spending is expected to reach a record high at $900,002 per person, the chaos is a thing of the past for most retailers however, including the Valley View Mall in Roanoke.

Sales are spread out over several weeks and this is year is the latest possible date for Thanksgiving, which means less time to get gifts for everyone on your list.

“There will be no shortage of deals at Valley View on Black Friday, we’ve got a lot of retailers that are offering some door-buster deals first thing in the morning, and then they will have, you know, 30 to 50% off throughout the rest of the day,” Stacey Keating, Valley View Mall Spokesperson, said.

There will also be several local vendors at the mall this weekend.