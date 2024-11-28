‘Blue Ridge Holler’ concert series revives Appalachian spirit, raises funds for Helene recovery

ROANOKE, Va. – Music has always been the heartbeat of Southwest Virginia, blending bluegrass and country blues to tell stories of Appalachia’s rich past and resilient future.

When Tropical Storm Helene tore through the region in late September, it left behind more than damaged landscapes—it left communities in need.

Friends of the Blue Ridge, a nonprofit based in Roanoke, turned to music to rally support and the Blue Ridge Holler was born.

Assistant Director of Friend of the Blue Ridge, Michael Hemphill, was reminded of previous concerts with a purpose.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“I do recall the Live Aid and the Farm Aid concerts way back in the 80’s and just what momentous events those were. Really bringing people together, bringing these great artists together to donate their time and talent to a cause. It was along those lines that we created the Blue Ridge Holler,” Hemphill said.

The series, which has already raised $9,000 toward its $25,000 goal, combines Appalachian music with a mission to rebuild.

Two concerts remain: one Friday at Roanoke’s 5 Points Music Sanctuary and a final performance Saturday night at the Floyd Country Store.

Tyler Godsey, founder and director of 5 Points Music Sanctuary, underscored the power of music to create a lasting impact.

“For that fleeting moment when you’re all chasing that special note, everyone is more connected than they ever were before,” Godsey said. “The idea of leveraging that experience to have a broader impact is the crux of what we do.”

In addition to in-person performances, Friends of the Blue Ridge is streaming the concerts on its Facebook page to expand the reach of the fundraiser. The funds will support recovery efforts in the communities hardest hit by Helene.

As the final notes of the Blue Ridge Holler approach, organizers are committed to ensuring the music and support for Appalachia endure long after the series concludes.

For more information, visit the Friends of the Blue Ridge Facebook page.