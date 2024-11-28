Nora: 30 Days of Hope

There are about 800 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is highlighting one child who needs a home every day in November during 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2024 marks the eighth year 10 News is doing this series.

Recommended Videos

Nora is bright, talented and kind. The teen loves being outside and likes to help others. She understands how important communication is.

“My number one priority is to get adopted and to stay in one place. Have a family that’s going to be there, support and do a lot of stuff, do active stuff. I’d like to have somebody that’s going to listen and support you, and communicate with you the best way and help you the best way they will help you.” said the 15-year-old.

Nora likes being with friends.

“I like to hang out, talk, communicate, see what they’re really about, what they’re open to. So then we can really communicate with each other,” she said. “Sticking up for each other, always being there, always trusting them and always having their back.”

The teen loves sports, watching movies and journaling.

“What makes me laugh is people that really show they care, people that really are going to make me be positive and stay motivated to do those things,” said Nora. “I want to be a teacher but what I’m really trying to go for in my life is to own my own business and create new stuff because that’s the part of life where you have to communicate with people and that’s when you have to work with a team for your effort.”

Nora would love a family that is active, does family activities, travels, and will meet her where she is.

“What I would want in a family is to be mindful of others, do stuff, go out, not just sitting in the house because that’s really boring. I’m really active. I like to go out, play sports, watch movies, draw, clean. I would like to share the good times and the bad times.”

Nora is just like any other teen. She can be super independent but still needs guidance and nurturing from a supportive and caring adult.

She is very personable and would do best with a family that will show her love, effective communication, and teach her important life skills.

Could you be this kind teenager’s forever family?

Ready to take the next step?

Frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption in Virginia can be found here.

If you have questions about foster care/adoption or are interested in starting the process, contact VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

To see all the 30 Days of Hope stories and children we are featuring, visit us here.

You can see more about Nora here. I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.