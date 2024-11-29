Roanoke Rescue Mission serves over 500 meals for Thanksgiving

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Rescue Mission’s day didn’t end with the Drumstick Dash.

After the run, organizers continued the tradition of their annual Thanksgiving lunch.

Volunteers stayed busy loading up plate after plate of delicious Thanksgiving fair.

The feast features a little bit of everything you would want serving over 100 turkey breasts, 250 pounds of potatoes, 10 cases of corn and green beans and much more all through generous donations.

“It’s so wonderful to see the community come out and support the Rescue Mission, support what we’re do, trying to help hurting people in Jesus’s name,” said Lisa Thompson with the Roanoke Rescue Mission. “That’s why we’re here. So to see that community support has just been amazing.

Leaders with the Rescue Mission said they fed more than 500 people at the Thanksgiving lunch.