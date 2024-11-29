Roanoke Rescue Mission’s Drumstick Dash returns for another year

ROANOKE, Va. – Every year for Thanksgiving, thousands line up in downtown Roanoke for the Rescue Mission’s annual Drumstick Dash

“I just think it is a really great way to help out those that are in need in Roanoke,” said Alex Abbott.

“We love the rescue mission,” said Caleb and Douglas Grider. “What they do is amazing, feeding all these people. We see miracles happen down at the rescue mission”

This year, while the weather wasn’t perfect, more than 7,000 people hit the street to ensure that people will have food to eat.

“The rescue mission just does such amazing things for the community,” said Joe and Noah Lichtenstein. “It’s the absolute least we can all do to do this and should do more to help them out”

The annual 5K, or 3.1 mile race, loops throughout downtown Roanoke.

When racers finish and catch their breath they all get a medal and snack while they savor what they just accomplished.

I talked to some runners after the race and many said they have made this an annual event for their Thanksgiving.

“I think eight years we have been doing it as a group together,” said Angie Orange.

“I used to take my son here to the Drumstick Dash when he was growing up and when he went to high school and college, he stopped doing it and then he got back into it so we wanted to have a father-son experience,” said Caleb and Douglas Grider.

They also said it’s a way to kick off Thanksgiving with a nice workout, and a chance to catch up with friends and family.

“We all come back from different states,” said Abbott.

This year, the run raised over $300,000 to feed people in the area.