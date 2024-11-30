Kay: 30 Days of Hope

There are about 800 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is highlighting one child who needs a home every day in November during 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2024 marks the eighth year 10 News is doing this series.

17-year-old Kay loves science.

“I like learning about organisms and how the body works. What is the purpose for this happening? If I get sick, what’s going on in my body? How do I get better? What’s making it function?,” said Kay. “My favorite TV show is iZombie off of Netflix. My favorite character is probably the main character Liv.”

The 17-year-old also likes playing basketball.

“I like to play games like Uno, video games. I like to go to six flags, water parks, movies,” said the teen. “I like cooking with my family. I like to do a lot of stuff but it shouldn’t really matter because if you’re doing it with people you like then you’ll enjoy it.”

“My friends would describe me as smart, I’ve got a sense of humor, I’m very adaptable. They would also describe me as I like to try new things, new stuff,” said Kay.

Although Kay may not always admit it, the teen is always down for an adventure if encouraged outside of their comfort zone.

“I would describe a family as supportive, together, being able to talk to each other. I Hope that there is. If there is a conflict we can sit down and talk about it and fix it that way,” said Kay, who also likes making music. “I could pursue that and I really want to be a content creator, make videos on YouTube, TikTok and twitch and make my money that way. I like messing around with computers so I could be in the IT department too.”

Kay would thrive best in a family who will be able to provide structure while also providing unconditional love and support. Communication is very important to Kay and they are seeking a family who will be accepting of all the challenges they have gone through and will be willing to listen and talk things through. Could you be the family who will provide Kay love and support they so greatly need?

