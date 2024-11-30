Skip to main content
Clear icon
35º
Join Insider
Open the WSLS 10 Help Desk

Local News

One displaced after mobile home fire in Bedford County

Tags: Bedford County, Fire
Photo of the mobile home on fire. (Copyright 2024 by Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department. All rights reserved.)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – One person was displaced following a mobile home fire in Bedford County, the Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department said.

SCVFD said they responded to a report of a structure fire on Pleasure Point Drive. When they and other crews arrived, they found a mobile home on fire, and ammunition located inside the home was continuously discharging due to the flame. A brush fire also occurred in the wood line near the home.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said they were able to bring the fire under control with the assistance from multiple other fire departments. No one was injured, but one person was displaced.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Bedford County Fire Marshal’s Office. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS