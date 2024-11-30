One displaced after mobile home fire in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – One person was displaced following a mobile home fire in Bedford County, the Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department said.

SCVFD said they responded to a report of a structure fire on Pleasure Point Drive. When they and other crews arrived, they found a mobile home on fire, and ammunition located inside the home was continuously discharging due to the flame. A brush fire also occurred in the wood line near the home.

Authorities said they were able to bring the fire under control with the assistance from multiple other fire departments. No one was injured, but one person was displaced.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Bedford County Fire Marshal’s Office. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.