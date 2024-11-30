Three displaced following Salem mobile home fire

SALEM, Va. – The residents of a mobile home and a camper were displaced following a fire in Salem, Salem Fire-EMS said.

Salem Fire & EMS said they responded to a structure fire at a mobile home in the Salem Village Mobile Home Park around 8:22 a.m. By the time they arrived, the flames that were reported from the mobile home had spread to an adjacent camper due to heavy winds. All residents were able to escape without any reported injuries, however, one firefighter was said to have sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Authorities said it took around one hour to extinguish the flames. The mobile home and camper were completely lost, and two nearby vehicles were also damaged. The current damage estimate is around $200,000. The Salem Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire, and the Red Cross is assisting the three who were displaced from the incident.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.