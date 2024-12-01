SBA & FEMA assistance deadline tomorrow

It’s been a little more than two months since Helene devastated parts of Southwest Virginia.

Tomorrow marks a key deadline to apply for disaster assistance from both FEMA and the Small Business Administration.

Individuals and business owners in several counties and cities in Southwest Virginia are eligible to apply for aid from FEMA.

Meanwhile, homeowners, renters, and business owners are eligible to apply for disaster relief loans from the SBA.

Spokesperson Mark Kulda says the loans would cover uninsured losses.

“Whenever you’re recovering from a disaster like this, the assistance is going to come from a number of sources. it can come from an insurance company, it can come from FEMA, it can come from charity, but SBA is a little piece of that puzzle, so our loans would be for losses not covered by something else.” Mark Kulda, Spokesperson for the SBA.

You can apply online, by phone, or in person at one of the disaster recovery centers including locations in Wytheville and Independence.