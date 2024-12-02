A Lifeline in the Cold: Lynchburg’s Salvation Army Warming Center

LYNCHBURG, Va. – As freezing temperatures sweep across Southwest Virginia, the risk to those without shelter continues to rise. In response, the City of Lynchburg has partnered with the Salvation Army to open an overnight warming shelter, providing essential relief to some of the community’s most vulnerable residents.

The warming center, located on Park Avenue between Memorial and Langhorne Road, opened its doors on Monday night. As temperatures dipped to 19 degrees, seven people sought shelter from the cold. The shelter, which can currently accommodate about a dozen individuals, will remain available each night as long as temperatures stay below 32 degrees.

“Exposure over long periods of time to weather like we are having is certainly bad for your health. It leads to circulation problems, it can cause other health problems, and we certainly want to prevent that in anybody we can,” said Greg Wormser, Fire Chief for the City of Lynchburg.

As temperatures are expected to drop to 21 degrees tonight, the shelter will continue to offer refuge. The cold weather presents a serious health risk, especially for those without a safe place to stay. Those numbers can be dangerous, which is why the Salvation Army says sleeping outside can be difficult.

“I think it’s incredibly difficult to have to sleep in a place where you don’t know if you’ll wake up the next morning,” said Miki McGarry, Development Director for the Salvation Army Lynchburg Corps.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day night at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

And with only 7 people taking advantage yesterday, there is more room for others.

“When we open our greater warming shelter, which will hopefully be by the beginning of next month, we can accommodate anywhere between 40 to 50 folks,” McGarry said.

For those who may not be experiencing homelessness but need assistance with heating or electric bills, the city is offering additional resources.

“Anybody who needs help with their heating, needs help with their electric bills, the number one place to go is Human Services because they can get them in the right direction and point them to other resources that are available in the community,” said Wormser.

The shelter opens each night at 8 p.m. and stays open until 8 a.m. to provide warmth and safety for those in need. The city urges those in need of shelter or assistance to take advantage of these services during this dangerously cold stretch of weather.