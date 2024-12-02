Logan: 30 Days of Hope

There are about 800 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is highlighting one child who needs a home every day in November during 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2024 marks the eighth year 10 News is doing this series.

Logan is a curious teen who loves to be goofy and find joy in every situation.

“I want to go to Italy. It’s the one place I’ve always wanted to go. Beautiful country and also I do want to have authentic pizza someday,” he said.

Logan also loves sushi.

“I’m a very nice person. Be nice to me and I’ll give that back tenfold,” said the 15-year-old. “My best subject would probably be social studies. I’ve always been good at that. I’m good at memorizing events and dates to some degree.”

What he wants to be has changed over the years. Currently, he wants to be a voice actor.

“I’m good at doing voices and putting emotion behind it. I’m not so good at the actual physical acting part. I’m not Keanu Reeves, so I can’t do what he does. He’s my favorite actor. The only person that comes close to him is Hugh Jackman,” he said.

Logan has strong opinions about superheroes and likes playing those kinds of games on his PlayStation.

“I prefer DC, I like the way they tell their stories. Marvel, they’re always more of like a good guys always win in the end type of thing. In DC, it’s not always like that. That’s what I like about it. It always makes me guess who’s going to win in the end,” he said.

Logan is one of the 800 kids who can be adopted in Virginia.

His ideal family is someone who will, “Respect me. I like cats so I would like to have a cat. Belonging to me probably looks like being able to settle down in one place, being able to feel comfortable.”

He plans to continue his education and needs people to give him support and encourage his interests. Logan would be a great addition to a variety of homes.

Ready to take the next step?

If you have questions about foster care/adoption or are interested in starting the process, contact VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

You can see more about Logan here. I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.