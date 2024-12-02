Skip to main content
Pittsylvania firefighter loses home and pets after structure fire

Tags: Fire, Gretna, Pittsylvania County
Photo of the Gretna home on fire. (Copyright 2024 by Gretna Fire & Rescue - All rights reserved.)

PITSSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A Pittsylvania fighter lost his home and his pets following a structure fire, Gretna Fire & Rescue said in a Facebook post on Monday.

Gretna Fire & Rescue said that they responded to a structure fire on Sunday in Penhook, and the home of one of the firefighters, Bill VanGils, was heavily involved with the fire. The home was completely lost to the fire, and sadly, his pets were also lost during the incident. One of the pets was Jayne, the firehouse dog at Gretna.

“As first responders, our biggest fear is being on duty and hearing your address dispatched out for a call.”

Gretna Fire & Rescue

Gretna Fire & Rescue has started a GoFundMe for VanGils. You can donate here.

