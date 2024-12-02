Roanoke City Council appoints new city manager

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Council has appointed Ms. Valmarie H. Turner as the new City Manager following a unanimous approval at their Dec. 2 meeting.

With more than 30 years of experience in local government, Turner most recently served as the Deputy City Manager for the City of Fairfax and has a history of involvement in community and economic development, social and human services programs, finance and procurement and public improvement projects. Additionally, she was the Department Director in several local governments across Florida for more than a decade. Then in 2017, she was appointed Assistant/Deputy County Administrator for Loudon County. She also served as the Acting Director of the Department of Finance and Procurement.

“I look forward to working with City staff and City Council to implement its vision for the City of Roanoke,” said Turner. “My early priorities will be meeting with Council members, engaging with City staff, and building relationships with business and non-profit partners in the City and region and with the other local governments in the Roanoke Valley. I am excited about this opportunity to serve the residents of Roanoke and appreciate the confidence that City Council has shown in me.”

She will succeed Bob Cowell, who announced his resignation in June. Dr. Lydia Pettis Patton, an executive manager with the Berkley Group, served as Interim City Manager following his departure.

This announcement comes after the Roanoke City Council conducted a nationwide search for a new city manager with help from the Berkley Group of Bridgewater.

“We were fortunate to have a very strong pool of qualified applicants and Ms. Turner rose to the top,” said Mayor Sherman Lea. “I am confident that she will work well with the new Mayor and Council to further improve the quality of life in Roanoke.”

Turner will officially step into her role as the new City Manager in mid-January.