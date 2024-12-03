Family displaced after early morning fire in Vinton

A family was able to escape from a Vinton fire unharmed on Tuesday morning, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue.

Authorities said the fire broke out close to 5 a.m. in the 2600 block of Parkview Drive. When crews arrived at the scene, they saw heavy smoke coming from the attic and basement of the single-story home.

Within 10 minutes, the fire was brought under control. Two adults, one child and three pets were inside at the time of the fire but were not injured in the incident.

The family will be displaced and is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Authorities believe the fire started in the chimney and spread to the attic of the home.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate the cause and provide a damage estimate.