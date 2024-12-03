Temporary street closures for the Lynchburg Christmas Parade have been announced.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Those in the Hill City are getting ready for the 65th Annual Lynchburg Christmas Parade and officials want to make sure community members are aware of the roads that’ll be closed during the holiday event.

The parade is scheduled to happen on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the route starting at City Stadium. Participants will then turn right on Fort Avenue, left onto Wythe Road, and continue straight on Oakley Avenue before turning right onto Memorial Avenue. The parade will end at E.C. Glass High School.

Temporary street closures include:

Fort Avenue (between the City Stadium entrance and Wythe Road)

Wythe Road, which turns into Oakley Avenue (between Fort Avenue and Memorial Avenue)

Memorial Avenue (between Oakley Avenue and E.C. Glass High School)

All streets along the parade route, including their connecting streets

Drivers, including emergency vehicles, will need to use alternate routes.

There will also be a “quiet zone” from Fort Avenue to the left turn onto Wythe Road, where loud music, sirens or horns will not be allowed. This zone is for families with pets, babies or individuals who are sensitive to loud noises.

